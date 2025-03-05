Triad Wealth Partners LLC Trims Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 60.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,240 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,029 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,229,000 after purchasing an additional 689,382 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,803,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,286,000 after purchasing an additional 51,613 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,921,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,576,000 after buying an additional 307,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,140,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $592,268,000 after buying an additional 147,688 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $107.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.36. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

