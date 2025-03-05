Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $18.87 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $18,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares during the period. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,479,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,286,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,676,000 after acquiring an additional 339,637 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,845.5% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 320,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,037,000 after acquiring an additional 304,467 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG opened at $98.91 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.85 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.32 and a 200 day moving average of $98.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

