Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Buys 851,104 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,686,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 851,104 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned approximately 2.33% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $55,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 14,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Vanderbilt University grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 14,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 294,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 34.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

NYSE SHO opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average of $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.20. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $12.41.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $214.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.17 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 9.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 257.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.71.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

