9,811 Shares in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Acquired by Plato Investment Management Ltd

Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCL. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 275.8% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 1,431.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.11.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.64. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $28.72.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

