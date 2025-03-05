Clark Estates Inc. NY Trims Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Clark Estates Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,031 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $86.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.16. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $74.41 and a one year high of $94.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.71.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.19). Amdocs had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Amdocs from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amdocs from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

