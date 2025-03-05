Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14, Zacks reports. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 9.95%. Ross Stores updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.950-6.550 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.330-1.470 EPS.
Ross Stores Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ROST opened at $135.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $127.53 and a twelve month high of $163.60. The stock has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.70.
Ross Stores Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Ross Stores
Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.
