Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14, Zacks reports. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 9.95%. Ross Stores updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.950-6.550 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.330-1.470 EPS.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $135.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $127.53 and a twelve month high of $163.60. The stock has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.70.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $164.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

