enCore Energy (CVE:EU) Trading 23.9% Higher – What’s Next?

enCore Energy Corp. (CVE:EU – Get Free Report) rose 23.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.46 and last traded at C$2.44. Approximately 1,281,998 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 267% from the average daily volume of 349,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.97.

enCore Energy Stock Up 23.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$324.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.90.

Get enCore Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at enCore Energy

In other news, Director William Morris Sheriff sold 10,000 shares of enCore Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total value of C$49,392.00. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

About enCore Energy

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project that covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also has interests in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property, which consists of 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project that covers 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for enCore Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enCore Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.