Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Short Interest Down 14.3% in February

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the January 31st total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 449,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently issued reports on ENIC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank cut shares of Enel Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.90 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.
Institutional Trading of Enel Chile
Enel Chile Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of Enel Chile stock opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.12. Enel Chile has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87.
About Enel Chile
Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.
