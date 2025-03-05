MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI) Short Interest Up 47.5% in February

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 429,100 shares, an increase of 47.5% from the January 31st total of 291,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

MultiSensor AI Stock Performance

Shares of MSAI opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. MultiSensor AI has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MultiSensor AI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSAI. 272 Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of MultiSensor AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MultiSensor AI by 149.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 77,497 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MultiSensor AI in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MultiSensor AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MultiSensor AI in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, D. Boral Capital initiated coverage on shares of MultiSensor AI in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

MultiSensor AI Company Profile

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes multi-sensor systems for thermographic and other use in various industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles.

