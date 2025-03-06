Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,720,988 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $570,342,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX opened at $123.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.35 and a 12-month high of $128.00.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.06.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

