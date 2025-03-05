Beazley (LON:BEZ) Releases Earnings Results

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 137 ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Beazley had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 22.82%.

Beazley Stock Up 1.7 %

LON:BEZ opened at GBX 903 ($11.55) on Wednesday. Beazley has a 52-week low of GBX 611 ($7.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 925 ($11.83). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 830.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 794.64. The company has a market capitalization of £6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks.

