Beazley (LON:BEZ) Releases Earnings Results

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 137 ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Beazley had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 22.82%.
Beazley Stock Up 1.7 %
LON:BEZ opened at GBX 903 ($11.55) on Wednesday. Beazley has a 52-week low of GBX 611 ($7.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 925 ($11.83). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 830.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 794.64. The company has a market capitalization of £6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68.
About Beazley
