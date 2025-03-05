The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Symphony Financial Services Inc.

Symphony Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Home Depot by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,917 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,542,000 after acquiring an additional 132,967 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,311 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.50.

Home Depot Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE HD opened at $381.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.77 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $401.00 and a 200-day moving average of $399.71.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

