Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Stock Price Down 21.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Free Report) dropped 21.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 424,152 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 522,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$93.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.97.

In other news, Director Diane Samantha Nicolson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.57, for a total transaction of C$42,945.00. Also, Senior Officer Trevor Thomas purchased 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,700.00. Insiders sold a total of 148,500 shares of company stock valued at $91,395 over the last three months. Insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 678 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 492 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

