Smithfield Trust Co Grows Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,111 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $11,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.49. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $51.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1317 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

