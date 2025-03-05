Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 5th (AMLX, AVAV, AXGN, AZO, BBY, BOX, BRCC, BTCM, CHPT, CMA)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, March 5th:

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN)

had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $3,700.00 target price on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its sector weight rating reiterated by analysts at KeyCorp.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. The firm currently has a $2.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $3.50.

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $72.00 target price on the stock.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $8.55 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $8.55 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $7.00.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $420.00 price target on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Westpark Capital.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $440.00 price target on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $450.00 price target on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a $390.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $360.00.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $22.50.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $7.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $6.75.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $38.00.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock.

EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $210.00 target price on the stock.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.50.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $42.00.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at KeyCorp. The firm currently has a $68.00 target price on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim. They currently have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $122.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $131.00.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $171.00 price target on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $190.00 target price on the stock.

