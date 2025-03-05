Generation Mining (TSE:GENM) Shares Up 8.3% – Still a Buy?

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 300,840 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 185,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Generation Mining Trading Up 20.8 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.20. The company has a market cap of C$34.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.94.

About Generation Mining

(Get Free Report)

Generation Mining is developing the Marathon Palladium-Copper project in Northwestern Ontario. The Company has completed a feasibility study which estimates 245,000 ounces of annual palladium-equivalent production over a 13-year mine life. Marathon is the largest undeveloped palladium project in North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.