Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Shares Down 1.9% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) were down 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.16 and last traded at $18.13. Approximately 4,787,445 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 16,893,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.55.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.08. The firm has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.69.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.56%.

Institutional Trading of Energy Transfer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ET. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2,138.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

