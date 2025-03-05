MAST Energy Developments (LON:MAST) Trading 4.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of MAST Energy Developments PLC (LON:MAST – Get Free Report) traded up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00). 4,520,376 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 9,419,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.22 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of £895,335.00, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of -0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.17.

About MAST Energy Developments

Mast Energy Developments PLC engages in the development and operation of flexible power plants for the generation and sale of electricity in the UK.

