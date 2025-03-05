Short Interest in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Drops By 15.5%

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the January 31st total of 5,410,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genpact news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $606,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,926,218.40. This represents a 4.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 12,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $513,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 151,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,475,125.06. This represents a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Genpact by 308.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 455,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,545,000 after buying an additional 343,752 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 847.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 354,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after acquiring an additional 401,962 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 405.0% in the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 79,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 63,855 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 302.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Genpact in the fourth quarter worth $584,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Price Performance

Genpact stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.93. The stock had a trading volume of 722,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,717. Genpact has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $56.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.39 and its 200 day moving average is $43.66.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Genpact had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 22.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Genpact’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on G shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Genpact from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen raised shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genpact

About Genpact

(Get Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.