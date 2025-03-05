SVB Wealth LLC Invests $423,000 in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in American International Group by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American International Group from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American International Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.94.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other American International Group news, Director John G. Rice purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $79.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $83.77. The firm has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of -38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -76.92%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

