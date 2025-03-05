1,241 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Acquired by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,241 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on LULU. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.14.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $345.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $385.29 and its 200 day moving average is $331.52. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.01 and a twelve month high of $480.94.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,307.78. This represents a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $10,085,779.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,456.66. This represents a 66.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Articles

