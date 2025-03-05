SVB Wealth LLC Takes $417,000 Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $4,367,000. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.4% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 716,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,197,000 after buying an additional 97,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $84.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.14. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.51 and a twelve month high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GEHC. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

