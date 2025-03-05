Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Position Lifted by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for 4.0% of Souders Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $28,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,587,000 after acquiring an additional 173,781 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,795,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,579,000 after purchasing an additional 195,204 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 416.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,097,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,546,000 after buying an additional 2,498,437 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,599,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,512,000 after buying an additional 170,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 109.7% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,412,000 after acquiring an additional 746,840 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $62.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.84. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $65.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $1.0049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

