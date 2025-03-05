Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stake Lessened by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors decreased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,452 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,460,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,596,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137,512 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 670.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,611,557 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $398,809,000 after buying an additional 5,753,637 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,072,000. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 27,552,060 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,070,813,000 after buying an additional 2,627,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,370.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,215,053 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $134,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,382 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $75.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,552.46. This trade represents a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Arete Research raised shares of Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.81.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.