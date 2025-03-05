Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Stock Price Up 9.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.1% on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $6.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Organogenesis traded as high as $5.65 and last traded at $5.50. 322,446 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,055,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Organogenesis

In other Organogenesis news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 41,052 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $144,503.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,359,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,826,235.52. The trade was a 1.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 278,116 shares of company stock worth $991,190. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 205,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 106,823 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,950,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,120 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 542.8% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 78,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 66,448 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Organogenesis by 251.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 67,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 44,199 shares during the period. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organogenesis Stock Performance

Organogenesis Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.09 million, a PE ratio of -94.67 and a beta of 1.66.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

