Aigen Investment Management LP Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Cellebrite DI were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLBT. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cellebrite DI by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,616,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,586,000 after buying an additional 3,239,307 shares during the last quarter. True Wind Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. True Wind Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,861,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,386 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,402,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,523,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Cellebrite DI Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ CLBT opened at $18.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.68. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $26.30.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 58.70% and a negative net margin of 70.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

