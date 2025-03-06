14,561 Shares in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 418.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII opened at $41.16 on Thursday. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $100.91. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.21.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Polaris had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 13.78%. As a group, analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PII shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $67.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Polaris from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $76.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

