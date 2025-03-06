HS Management Partners LLC Buys 10,010 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

HS Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,010 shares during the period. Domino’s Pizza makes up approximately 2.8% of HS Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $40,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at $549,399,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 16.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,189,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $941,936,000 after buying an additional 307,528 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at $99,352,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $41,701,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 75.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 214,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,253,000 after buying an additional 92,137 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Domino’s Pizza Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DPZ opened at $476.18 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $396.06 and a 1 year high of $542.75. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $447.99 and its 200 day moving average is $437.05.
Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.74 per share. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 41.70%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Argus lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $559.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.41.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Domino’s Pizza
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Domino’s Pizza
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Corporate Crawl: Where Business Trips Turn Into Party Nights
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- CrowdStrike’s Growth Remains Strong—Buy While It’s Down
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.