Bellevue Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 409 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 193,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Leslie Global Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Leslie Global Wealth LLC now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 10,880 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $99.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.54. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $107.14. The company has a market cap of $55.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

