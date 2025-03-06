Best Toy Stocks Worth Watching – March 6th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, and Burlington Stores are the three Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks refer to the publicly traded companies involved in the design, manufacturing, or retailing of toys and related products. These stocks are part of the consumer discretionary sector and can experience unique market trends influenced by seasonal demand, cultural shifts, and licensing arrangements. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

NASDAQ COST traded down $21.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,025.91. 1,052,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $987.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $941.75. The firm has a market cap of $455.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.35, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.84. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $697.27 and a 12-month high of $1,078.24.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT stock traded down $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $95.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,107,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,517,757. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.09. The firm has a market cap of $763.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart has a 12-month low of $58.56 and a 12-month high of $105.30.

Burlington Stores (BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Burlington Stores stock traded up $21.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $258.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,164,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,752. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $174.64 and a 12 month high of $298.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $271.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

