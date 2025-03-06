Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.480–0.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $188.0 million-$198.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $227.6 million. Funko also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Funko from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Funko in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Funko Trading Down 7.8 %

Insider Activity

Shares of FNKO traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,426,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,858. The firm has a market cap of $561.60 million, a P/E ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 0.94. Funko has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $14.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 14,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $183,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,843.10. This trade represents a 69.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 27,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $378,823.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,942.62. This trade represents a 57.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,079 shares of company stock valued at $572,769. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

