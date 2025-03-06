Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 5,111,268 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 488% from the previous session’s volume of 869,388 shares.The stock last traded at $97.23 and had previously closed at $99.84.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.8 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.47 and its 200 day moving average is $100.74. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.08.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1378 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF
About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Occidental Petroleum Drops to 52-Week Low: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Super Micro Computer Is Now NASDAQ Compliant—But Is It a Buy?
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Taiwan Semi’s $100 Billion Investment: Fate of the Chipmakers
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.