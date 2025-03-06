Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 5,111,268 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 488% from the previous session’s volume of 869,388 shares.The stock last traded at $97.23 and had previously closed at $99.84.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.47 and its 200 day moving average is $100.74. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1378 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.