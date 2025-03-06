TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (LON:SMIF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 88 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 88 ($1.13), with a volume of 544612 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87 ($1.12).
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Trading Up 1.1 %
The company has a market cap of £241.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,100.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 86.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 85.58.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 13th. The company reported GBX 16 ($0.21) EPS for the quarter.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Announces Dividend
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Company Profile
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund is a London listed closed-ended fund which is designed to take advantage of the premium returns available from “less liquid” instruments across the debt spectrum. These securities, do not offer enough liquidity for daily priced OEICs, but are well suited to a traded closed-ended vehicle, where investors can obtain liquidity via the exchange and the quarterly buyback facility that the fund offers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Occidental Petroleum Drops to 52-Week Low: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Super Micro Computer Is Now NASDAQ Compliant—But Is It a Buy?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Taiwan Semi’s $100 Billion Investment: Fate of the Chipmakers
Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.