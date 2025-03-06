Promising Restaurant Stocks To Watch Today – March 6th

Alibaba Group, Berkshire Hathaway, and Booking are the three Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks refer to the publicly traded shares of companies operating in the restaurant industry, giving investors a stake in the performance of these food service businesses. These stocks allow investors to benefit from the industry’s growth and operational success, though their value can be influenced by factors such as consumer trends, economic conditions, and overall market performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.77. The company had a trading volume of 26,968,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,522,367. The firm has a market cap of $329.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $68.36 and a 12 month high of $146.76.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded down $3.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $494.70. 2,076,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,519,180. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $395.66 and a 52-week high of $518.77. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $470.79 and a 200 day moving average of $464.51.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of BKNG traded down $169.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4,748.09. 145,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,190. The company has a market cap of $155.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39. Booking has a 1 year low of $3,180.00 and a 1 year high of $5,337.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4,887.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,642.68.

