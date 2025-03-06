CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $167.98 and last traded at $168.99, with a volume of 464866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.59.

CDW has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price target on CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.57 and a 200-day moving average of $197.93. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 55.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

CDW announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of CDW by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

