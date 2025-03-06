Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02, Zacks reports. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,109.41% and a negative return on equity of 107.38%.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 9.4 %

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,575,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,984,627. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $2.83. The stock has a market cap of $90.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $2.00) on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,319 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.06% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

