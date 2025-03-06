Carmel Capital Partners LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 326.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,520,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,096 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $406,728,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,846,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,630 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2,293.3% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,215,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,185 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 285.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,756,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 955 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.08, for a total value of $149,056.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,977,088.16. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 601 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $88,785.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,967.06. The trade was a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,268 shares of company stock worth $11,262,789 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.1 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $171.77 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.34 and a 52 week high of $175.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.12.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

