CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) CAO Rodney Christo Sells 20,077 Shares

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) CAO Rodney Christo sold 20,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $204,785.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE:CCCS opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 486.24 and a beta of 0.71. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $12.88.
CCC Intelligent Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 20th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Several analysts have weighed in on CCCS shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.
CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.
