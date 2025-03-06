Robert Crisci Acquires 20,000 Shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC) Stock

MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) Director Robert Crisci bought 20,000 shares of MasterBrand stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.08 per share, for a total transaction of $281,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,404.80. This trade represents a 43.07 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MasterBrand Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MBC opened at $13.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.59. MasterBrand, Inc. has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $20.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.58.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.17). MasterBrand had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $667.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.85 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of MasterBrand from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasterBrand

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in MasterBrand by 33.3% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in MasterBrand by 52.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in MasterBrand by 39.9% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in MasterBrand by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

Featured Articles

