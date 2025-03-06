Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Director Sells $569,188.62 in Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) Director John Wendell Thompson sold 9,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $569,188.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,053.64. The trade was a 90.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

John Wendell Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rubrik alerts:

On Monday, February 3rd, John Wendell Thompson sold 9,009 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $639,458.82.

Rubrik Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of RBRK opened at $63.05 on Thursday. Rubrik, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in Rubrik in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Rubrik by 168.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 667,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,610,000 after buying an additional 418,457 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rubrik in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,331,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in Rubrik in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,235,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,693,000. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

RBRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $40.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rubrik

Rubrik Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.