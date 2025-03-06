Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) President Purchases $252,000.00 in Stock

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) President James C. Baker bought 20,000 shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 700,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,831,831.40. This trade represents a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of KYN stock opened at $12.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $13.69.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 9.3% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

