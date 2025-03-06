Short Interest in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Grows By 33.9%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,190,000 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the January 31st total of 5,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on British American Tobacco
Hedge Funds Weigh In On British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco Price Performance
Shares of BTI opened at $39.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $82.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.50. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $42.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.7491 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 60.57%.
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than British American Tobacco
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Corporate Crawl: Where Business Trips Turn Into Party Nights
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- CrowdStrike’s Growth Remains Strong—Buy While It’s Down
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.