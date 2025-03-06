Insider Buying: Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Senior Officer Purchases C$385,539.70 in Stock

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt bought 84,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$385,539.70.

Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance

Shares of TVE opened at C$3.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.61. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a 12-month low of C$3.43 and a 12-month high of C$5.05.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Tamarack Valley Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0127 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TVE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, January 17th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tamarack Valley Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TVE

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.