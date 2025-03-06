Insider Buying: Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Senior Officer Purchases C$385,539.70 in Stock

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt bought 84,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$385,539.70.
Shares of TVE opened at C$3.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.61. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a 12-month low of C$3.43 and a 12-month high of C$5.05.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0127 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.41%.
Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.
