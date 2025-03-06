RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Short Interest Up 34.3% in February

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,700 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the January 31st total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

OPP opened at $8.77 on Thursday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average of $8.68.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 13.72%.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 72,462 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 174,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 59,900 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 144,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,666 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,146,000.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

