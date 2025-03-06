RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Short Interest Up 34.3% in February

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,700 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the January 31st total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
OPP opened at $8.77 on Thursday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average of $8.68.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 13.72%.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
