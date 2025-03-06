Fireweed Metals Corp. (CVE:FWZ) Director Buys C$225,000.00 in Stock

Fireweed Metals Corp. (CVE:FWZ – Get Free Report) Director Ian Gibbs bought 150,000 shares of Fireweed Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.50 per share, with a total value of C$225,000.00.

Shares of Fireweed Metals stock opened at C$1.60 on Thursday. Fireweed Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.97 and a 1 year high of C$1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.43. The stock has a market cap of C$287.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Fireweed Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral assets in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, and silver, as well as gallium and germanium deposits. The company owns an interest in the Macmillan Pass project located in Yukon, Canada; and the Gayna River project situated in Northwest Territories, Canada.

