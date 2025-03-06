Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TV. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.23.

NYSE TV opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.83.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $758.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TV. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 4th quarter worth $3,600,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 13,477.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,749,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,160 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 245.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,976,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,933 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 4th quarter valued at $939,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 17,119,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,760,000 after acquiring an additional 500,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

