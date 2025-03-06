Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,176 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 92.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,767,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131,507 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 71.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,596,000 after buying an additional 2,641,456 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 803.6% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,901,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,084,000 after buying an additional 1,690,709 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,931,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,796,000 after buying an additional 1,139,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5,047.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,021,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,170,000 after buying an additional 1,002,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DELL. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.24.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 325,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total value of $40,489,794.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at $100,943,009.64. The trade was a 28.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,600. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 929,407 shares of company stock worth $113,411,626. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL opened at $97.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.04. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $86.93 and a one year high of $179.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

