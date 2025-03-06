Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Trading Down 6.3% – Time to Sell?

Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 136,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 151,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Westhaven Gold Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.29 million, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.23.

About Westhaven Gold

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Westhaven Ventures Inc and changed its name to Westhaven Gold Corp.

