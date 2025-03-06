Evercore ISI Upgrades Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) to “Outperform”

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $175.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $157.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $207.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.13.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:H opened at $140.05 on Wednesday. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $128.91 and a 52 week high of $168.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.75 and a 200 day moving average of $152.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.51.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,600 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total value of $226,848.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,290.06. This trade represents a 4.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,550,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,363,000 after acquiring an additional 67,385 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,849,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,376,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,694,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,960,000 after purchasing an additional 46,413 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,755,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,192,000 after purchasing an additional 56,082 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,716,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,532,000 after purchasing an additional 37,057 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

