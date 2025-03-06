Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 145 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. FMR LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 65.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,749,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,642,000 after buying an additional 2,674,807 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 38.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,644,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,747 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,436,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,028,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,411 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,091,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,731 shares during the period. Finally, DJE Kapital AG bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,597,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CL stock opened at $91.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.27. The company has a market cap of $74.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $85.32 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.61.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

